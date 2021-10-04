With the arrival of a new mayor, Zhumadyl Isakov, Ayar Bala’s territory continued to shrink. In 2006-2007, the mayor’s office divided the land in front of the center into eight parts and sold them to private individuals via auction. The lots were intended to be developed into two-story commercial spaces and offices.

Some of the new owners were able to put up buildings. For example, one of the parcels houses the two-story office of the construction company Emakom*, which bought the building in 2019. The city attorney’s office tried to secure the land’s return, but the court dismissed the case without explanation. Other buyers succeeded only in pouring foundations. The owners of the third lot abandoned their land entirely.

* Emakom is the same construction company that illegally erected a seven-story apartment complex in the Sulaiman-Too buffer zone. The construction posed a threat to the mountain’s designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Also up for auction was a grocery store, ‘Nariste’, located next to the Emakom office. The shop was built in 1975 right at the entrance of the medical center and was considered part of the city maternity hospital.

Ayar Bala’s then-director, Sayrakul Kyshtobaeva, seized the opportunity. She bought the grocery shop in January 2007, having offered the highest bid: 160,500 som.

Kyshtobaeva revamped Nariste as a cafeteria, in which form it remained open until the end of 2020. In the same small building, there was a translation company, ‘Sleng-Osh’, and a fast food joint.

In July 2014, the Osh city attorney’s office determined that the shop had been sold illegally and sued. Not until four years later, in 2018, did the courts — first Osh City Court, then the civil law panel of the Osh Regional Court — rule in their favor. The actions of the mayor’s office and the sale of the land were declared invalid. In November of the same year, the Supreme Court put an end to the matter, leaving the decision of the lower courts in place.

By that time, the value of the land and the cafeteria had risen to 2.614 million som.

The mayor’s office returned Nariste to its portfolio. However, in February 2021, the cafeteria’s premises were reopened as a bridal salon, ‘ZhazEl’. City authorities were unable to explain why municipal property is still being used by private citizens. ZhazEl is not listed among the city properties currently under lease.

Kyshtobaeva led the rehabilitation center until 2009. Kloop was unable to reach her for comment.

No one benefits

From the beginning, the journalists of Kloop were interested in this three-story building, which has been vacant for more than 10 years. The land under it once was home to Ayar Bala’s cafeteria, but the new owner of the lot razed it and began construction of a new building.

* Thanks to our decision to capture video footage of this building, we had the pleasure of dealing with Osh’s branch of the Interior Ministry. All because Ruslan Matraimov complained to the police about our journalists — he thought we were shooting video of his home.

According to records from the Department of Municipal Property, the 942-square-meter lot, along with the cafeteria, was sold via auction in March 2007 to Kubanychbek Ormonov, the deputy director of the Kyrgyzdortransproyekt Institute, part of the Transportation Ministry.

In November 2014, the Osh Region Inter-District Court pronounced the sale illegal, and on February 13, 2015, the land was returned to the mayor’s office. Not until four years later did the Department of Municipal Property send Ormonov a letter demanding that he take down the building.

Both sides filed lawsuits: the mayoralty is seeking the demolition of the illegal building, while Ormonov demands the return of the money he paid for the lot.

It seems that the mayoralty of Osh wants to take down an illegally-constructed building, as is required by law. However, this raises a question: would it not be better to add the building to the mayoralty’s portfolio? Ormonov’s building is nearly complete, requiring only external and internal finishing.

The building could have helped city authorities cope with last year’s ‘Black July’, when hospitals ran out of places for people sick with Covid-19. The pandemic forced the government to rush the construction of new hospitals.

In Osh, a new 100-bed hospital was built for 107 million som. It was finished eight months late, during the country’s second coronavirus wave.

For comparison, authorities in Suzak District worked together with residents to repurpose an abandoned dormitory as a Covid-19 hospital in only two months. The new hospital in Suzak boasts 304 beds and cost only 15 million som.

If demand for beds for Covid-19 patients falls, the three-story building could be used as an additional corpus for Ayar Bala Rehabilitation Center. There, more space is always needed.

No one has been held responsible

Osh’s public prosecutor’s office began verifying the legality of the Ayar Bala land sales at the direction of Kyrgyzstan’s Supreme Council, the Jogorku Kenesh, in 2014. Once violations had been identified, the mayoralty of Osh acknowledged that the land was sold illegally. Since then, the mayoralty has supported the public prosecutor’s office in court.

But despite the public prosecutor’s success in reclaiming some of the lots, in practice, Ayar Bala’s territory remains as it was in 2007. The mayoralty is in no hurry to return the land to the rehabilitation center’s control.

The mayoralty’s indifference to the center is also shown by its 2013 encroachment into Ayar Bala’s own building. City authorities decided to rent out seven rooms on the center’s second floor. The rooms rented for 11,000 som per month.

Because of the severe shortage of beds, staff members were forced to vacate their offices. The rooms were only returned in 2019 after a court order.

The mayoralty’s most visible show of support for Ayar Bala takes place on June 1, International Children’s Day. On that day, a handful of officials from the mayor’s office typically come to the center, participate in celebratory events and give gifts to the children. The mayor’s office also offers the center material aid.

Was even a single official held responsible for the mayoralty’s illegal actions and the loss of the center’s property? No. In 2014, the public prosecutor’s office opened a criminal case against the responsible parties, charging abuse of official powers and violation of land use law. However, the case was closed, as the statute of limitations had expired.

It remains unknown whether either of the ex-mayors were suspects in the case, as our questions to the Prosecutor General’s office did not receive a clear response. However, media sources report that Chyrmashev and Isakov have each been accused of crimes: Chyrmashev was charged with embezzling 5 million som as head of the Emergency Situations Ministry, while Isakov was accused of corrupt behavior concerning the sale of land. Isakov, we should note, was later acquitted for lack of evidence.

We were able to contact ex-mayor Chyrmashev through social media, but he stopped responding after learning that we were journalists with Kloop. We were unable to contact Zhumadyl Isakov.

While we prepared our report, Venera and her daughter returned to their room in the dormitory. She must now wait three months before her daughter can return to the center to continue her treatment.

“It takes time and patience. So we are patient. I have never left Osh, like everyone I wish I could take [my daughter] to rehabilitation centers in Ak-Suu, Jalal-Abad. But when it’s my turn, I don’t have the money, and when I have the money, I have to wait.”

Venera says she cannot work, since her daughter Sezim requires special care and there is no one she can leave her with. She lives on benefits. If she had enough money she would visit rehabilitation centers in Jalal-Abad or Issyk-Kul, but for now she has only enough for rent, food, and medicine.

