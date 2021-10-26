Kyrgyzstan is the only Central Asian country that publishes its officials’ asset declarations. But the system, meant to fight corruption, has been degrading for years. Now, in a crucial election year, it has plunged into darkness.

When COVID-19 struck Kyrgyzstan, the government announced a moratorium on loan payments to help struggling citizens survive despite their lost income.

A few days later, another delay was announced — this one not to the public’s benefit.

Along with a five-month extension of tax return deadlines for all citizens, public officials and state employees were allowed the same delay on their requirement to file asset declarations. These statements, normally filed each year, list the incomes and assets of the country’s officials and their immediate families, as a way to ensure transparency and fight corruption. About a week later, a legislative change extended this deadline again.

As a result, asset declarations covering both 2019 and 2020 will only be published in November 2021.

The information gap comes at a particularly dramatic time in the country’s political life. Amid allegations of vote buying and other violations, citizens rejected the results of the last elections, held in October 2020, and took to the streets. The results were annulled, the government was toppled, and a populist politician freed from prison during the uprising was installed as acting prime minister. This man, Sadyr Japarov, became president in January.

The next set of elections — a local vote on April 11 and parliamentary election sometime later this year — will be the public`’s first opportunity to have their say since that tumultuous time. But without asset declarations, it will be impossible to scrutinize any former or current officials who run for office over possible illicit enrichment, questionable assets or businesses, or other irregularities.

“There is not even minimal information that could somehow help us, the public and journalists,” says Elizaveta Umurzakova, a reporter who covered the issue in her former role as deputy editor of Economist.kg. “We were deprived even of this crumb.”

Kyrgyzstan is the only Central Asian country that makes some of the information filed on officials’ asset declaration forms public. But the current delays are only the latest problem in a system that has been crumbling for years.

OCCRP and Kloop have reviewed more than 1,000 declarations filed between 2010 and 2018 by high-ranking officials and members of parliament, and noticed a pattern: The already-minimal information made publicly available has shrunk in both quantity and quality. Moreover, weak oversight and selective enforcement have allowed the anti-corruption tool to become little more than a formality.

“Our officials are naked as falcons,” says Aigul Akmatzhanova, the head of the local chapter of Transparency International. “Sometimes you look at the declarations and you laugh — some of them don’t even have apartments.”