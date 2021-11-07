On November 1, Kyrgyz president Sadyr Japarov attended a reception of the British royal family in Glasgow. The evening event, part of the currently ongoing UN climate summit, was also attended by other national leaders and heads of delegations.

Japarov was photographed with ​​Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, as well as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Japarov also shook hands with the U.S. President Joe Biden.

Prince Charles received guests on behalf of the royal family, though Japarov wasn’t photographed with him.

Japarov was seen with Germany’s acting Chancellor Angelo Merkel and other world leaders.

Earlier that same day, Japarov met on the sidelines of the conference with President of France Emmanuel Macron. According to Japarov’s press service, the two exchanged opinions about both the regional and international aspects of the conference agenda for that day.

In addition, Japarov spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi reportedly invited the president to pay an official visit to India in 2022.

The presidential administration also reported that Japarov met with the Armenian and Mongolian heads of state, as well as the prime ministers of Iceland and Canada.

Japarov with Armenian president Armen Sarkissian Japarov with Mongolian president Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh Japarov with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau Japarov with Icelandic prime minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir

Japarov also held talks with Asian Development Bank (ADB) president Masatsugu Asakawa and suggested increasing the climate finance portfolio to $150 million as a goal for the next five years.

In addition, Japarov discussed Kyrgyzstan’s collaboration with Islamic Development Bank chairman Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser and expression his readiness to expand the effort.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan supports the Paris Agreement, having vowed to adopt the nationally determined contribution by 2030.

What’s the Glasgow meeting about?

The 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference is currently underway in Glasgow, Scotland. At the conference, member parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change will announce their climate-related goals, evaluate the contributions they’ve already made, and discuss the effectiveness of the Paris Agreement.

The Paris Agreement was adopted on December 12, 2015, in Paris, by 196 participating countries. The discussions in Glasgow will last two weeks.

The goal of the Paris Agreement was to keep the increase in the global average temperature to within 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels in order to avoid catastrophic climate change.

However, according to the latest data, the planet has already warmed by 1.06-1.26 degrees compared to pre-industrial levels. As a result, the UN is concerned that even if the existing promises to reduce carbon emissions into the atmosphere are fulfilled, the global average temperature will still rise by 2.7 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.