Aigul had been working for Temirov LIVE as a project manager, not a journalist. Her daily routine usually involved dealing with international grants and communicating with donors.

But in the course of just a few weeks earlier this winter, a chance encounter turned her life into a nightmare.

Aigul — a pseudonym OCCRP, Kloop, and RFE/RL agreed to use to protect her privacy — told journalists her story in a lengthy interview whose key points were corroborated, where possible, through chat transcripts, screenshots, and computer logs.

It began in December, when she was approached in the gym by a young man who helped her put weights on her exercise machine and afterwards gave her a ride to a meeting. They began exchanging messages, and before long he had invited her on a weekend getaway to Issyk-Kul, a scenic lake in the east of the country.

“He rented the apartment, organized everything himself,” Aigul said.

She had no idea until much later that their sexual encounter in the apartment that night was recorded from multiple angles.

But it wasn’t long before she felt that something was wrong. The next morning, while he was making breakfast, the young man asked her for the password to her laptop so he could play a video. She typed it in herself, but later he asked again.

“And he brings his phone up, when I was putting it in,” she said. “I thought he was recording me, and I moved further away.”

The couple then spent the afternoon at a hot spring. While they were out, someone came into the apartment and broke into her laptop, according to an analysis by Temirov LIVE’s security consultant that was also reviewed by OCCRP.

“They put in the password about 30 times,” Aigul said. “And in the end, they got in.”

Looking at her browser history later, Aigul saw that the intruders had done an online search about disabling Windows Defender, an antivirus program that is part of the operating system, and installed a spyware program. But she only learned of the incident on the following morning, when she got a call from the security consultant.

On overhearing part of their conversation, the young man became agitated, asking her who she worked for, claiming that 10,000 som ($118) was missing from his jacket, and rushing her back to Bishkek.

“After this, of course, all my suspicions were on him,” she said. “Because that other morning, when he brought [his phone] up like this, also seemed strange.”

She thought he might be a government agent, but wasn’t sure. “I kept speaking to him,” Aigul said, “because I had to find out, is he with them or not?”

Several weeks later, the young man invited Aigul to a rented country house. But within a few hours, the evening turned terrifying. After dinner, she emerged from the bathroom to find him being questioned by three masked men who identified themselves as GKNB agents.

But soon, it became clear they had come for her.

They began by pulling out a photograph of her parents.

“He’s a good, respected man, he works for the government,” Aigul recalled one of them saying about her father. “You’re the daughter of such exemplary parents. Do you know where the money [for your salary] comes from?”

They also showed her a photo they had taken of Temirov, describing him as a foreign agent who was trying to “help foreign security services destabilize the situation in the country.”

“They work under the cover of donors, and these donors are funded by foreign special services, and it’s good for them for our country to have revolutions,” she said they told her.

Again and again they demanded that she sign a cooperation agreement with their agency and to inform on Temirov. But when Aigul refused, they turned to a new form of pressure, showing her the secretly recorded videos of her night with the young man and threatening to publish them.

“Alright, you’re young and brave, you’ll get through it,” she said the agent told her. “But what about your mom and dad? Their hearts won’t survive it. They’ve worked for so long, earned such respect, and in one moment you’ll destroy it all.”

When she said nothing, the lead agent turned up the pressure. “My guys are by your parents’ house” she said he told her. “I’m going to call my guys. They’re going to go to your parents and show them the photos. That’ll be a nice New Year’s present.”

Now many hours into the session, Aigul broke down. “I had to sign,” she said, “because I understood that they would never leave if I didn’t.” The young man then took her home.