– Just black out my name.

When I started shooting the photo project Just Black Out My Name, one of the subjects asked me not to mention/black out her name. The photos with her are also anonymous.

The existence of the LGBT community is silenced and the topic of LGBT rights is taboo. This project is about LGBTQ people and their life in Kyrgyzstan.

I talked to subjects from different cities and families. They were people of diverse ages and various professions. But they had one thing in common – a sense of insecurity related to their identity.