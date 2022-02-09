Describing themselves as “activists” and “bloggers,” four people held a press conference in Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday calling for the country to adopt a “foreign agent law” analogous to one that has been used to persecute independent media outlets in Russia.

The four activists named OCCRP’s local member center Kloop, RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz language service Radio Azattyk, and independent local outlet Kaktus as deserving of the label because they presented information “incorrectly” or “one-sidedly.”

All three outlets, which pursue an independent editorial policy, do receive funding from foreign donors. Their reporting often covers corruption at the highest levels of the Kyrgyz government.