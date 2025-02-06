A tire shop worker, a pensioner, a writer — ordinary citizens of Kyrgyzstan — have been swept up in a wave of repression under President Sadyr Japarov, alongside activists, politicians, and journalists. A tire shop worker, a pensioner, a writer — ordinary citizens of Kyrgyzstan — have been swept up in a wave of repression under President Sadyr Japarov, alongside activists, politicians, and journalists.

The reasons for criminal cases are often absurd. Some people posted quotes from philosophers, others spoke out against changing the flag, and one person simply did repairs in the home of an opposition figure. All of them ended up behind bars.

How Did We Compile This Database? We collected and analyzed data on cases of criminal prosecution under specific articles in Kyrgyzstan during the presidency of Sadyr Japarov. To do this, we examined media publications from late 2020 onward that documented the arrests of activists, journalists, politicians, and ordinary citizens under the articles «Mass Riots,» «Violent Seizure of Power,» «Public Calls for the Violent Seizure of Power,» and «Incitement of Interregional Discord.»

In the four years of Sadyr Japarov’s presidency, 140 people ended up behind bars. Among them were 38 activists, 34 politicians, 21 journalists, and 20 other social media users.

We know quite a lot about the arrests of activists, politicians, and journalists, but what was a revelation to us is that the authorities are pursuing ordinary citizens in the same way.

For example, 55-year-old tire repair worker Tariel Botbaev was fined 120,000 soms for posting online a few quotes from philosophers. He was found guilty of «attempting to overthrow the government» and «inciting hatred».

«I was shocked by the experts’ conclusions when I reviewed Tariel Botbaev’s posts. These are just ordinary statements, not even his own words, but quotes from philosophers — simple aphorisms, nothing more. And because of this, ruining someone’s life? He’s just an ordinary worker,» said his lawyer, Nurlan Toktaliev.

Are there many people like Tariel? Yes, there are many. In recent years, 54 criminal cases have been opened in Kyrgyzstan over social media posts. The internet space in Kyrgyzstan is now tightly controlled.

Most often, people the authorities see as critics are charged under the article on mass riots. Interestingly, in the vast majority of cases, no riots ever took place — people are sent to pre-trial detention for merely ‘preparing’ for them.

For example, this was the case with writer Oljobai Shakir. He wrote a post saying he was planning to hold a peaceful rally against the transfer of four resorts on Issyk-Kul to Uzbekistan — and ended up behind bars.

Under the same article, they also sent builder Nurlan Asanbekov, who had nothing to do with politics, to pretrial detention. He had simply once done repairs in the house of oppositionist Ravshan Djeenbekov, but he was arrested along with the other suspects in the Kempir-Abad case.

Less frequently, political persecution is carried out under charges of violent seizure of power, incitement or preparation for it, and inciting hatred.

Seventy-year-old pensioner Saliya Tashtanova spent nearly two weeks in pre-trial detention simply for complaining about rising prices and the unjust arrest of an opposition figure. The court found her guilty of «public calls for the violent seizure of power» and fined her 50,000 soms. Nearly two weeks in detention and a 50,000-som fine — for a pensioner who dared to speak out about rising prices.

Those deemed undesirable or dissenting are sent to pre-trial detention as a way to make them «reflect» on their actions. Our analysis shows that in 70% of cases, suspects end up in detention centers, even though the law allows for more lenient measures, such as house arrest or travel restrictions.

But no — pre-trial detention is just another way for the authorities to silence those they deem undesirable.

Being imprisoned and enduring court proceedings that drag on for months is an endless source of stress, taking a serious toll on one’s health.

In the video, Orozayim Narmatova, a defendant in the Kempir-Abad case, is carried out of the courtroom after collapsing unconscious.

We found that at least 18 people have been hospitalized directly from pre-trial detention in recent years. Some suffered flare-ups of chronic illnesses, others required urgent surgery, and some collapsed in the courtroom, reporting torture.

Two people died without ever regaining their freedom — politician Arstan Alai and political analyst Marat Kazakpaev.

What’s the outcome?

Since Sadyr Japarov and Kamchybek Tashiev took power in October 2020, criminal prosecutions of activists, politicians, journalists, and ordinary citizens have become routine.

So far, 35 people have been convicted, with a third sentenced to prison terms of up to seven years. Another 12 have been ordered to pay fines of at least 50,000 soms.

People are robbed of their freedom, their right to speak, their right to dissent. They are torn from their families, and even their health is not spared.