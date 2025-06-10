The detention and searches of Kloop journalists were preceded by steadily increasing pressure on the newsroom from the Kyrgyz authorities. Officials made it clear on multiple occasions that Kloop was being targeted for its investigations into corruption, nepotism, tribalism, and government-led disinformation. Here’s how the authorities reacted to each of these publications.

«Matraimov Must Be Jailed!»

Sadyr Japarov came to power in early October 2020 on the wave of protests against the unfair parliamentary elections. Citizens were outraged by the victory of the pro-government Birimdik party due to abuse of administrative resources, and the success of Mekenim Kyrgyzstan, which was accused of large-scale vote-buying.

Mekenim was also associated with Raimbek Matraimov, known popularly as «Raim-Million» for his alleged role in siphoning off hundreds of millions of dollars through the Customs Service, where he held a high-ranking position.

Kyrgyz citizens learned about this through a series of high-profile investigations by Kloop, Azattyk, and OCCRP into corruption at the Customs Service. The main figures in the reports were Matraimov and Uyghur businessman Khabiulla Abdukadyr.

These investigations triggered major pressure on Kloop in 2019–2020, under President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. The official response was minimal. “Give us the facts,” Jeenbekov said, responding to journalists’ questions about Matraimov. Matraimov later sued Kloop, and the court immediately froze the newsroom’s bank accounts.

But Sadyr Japarov, who was freed from prison during the protests, stood on the square outside the Government House in Bishkek promising, “Matraimov must be jailed!” This slogan helped him become interim prime minister.

Under Japarov, Matraimov was punished—but lightly: he was fined 260,000 soms after being found guilty of corruption and was released from court with a promise to repay $2 million in damages. Abdukadyr faced no legal consequences.

Soon, it became clear that the new government was no more willing to respond to Kloop’s investigations objectively— and instead, it deepened its ties with Abdukadyr.

A New Government and Election Violations

Seeking legitimacy, the new authorities held several elections in 2021. Kloop Media Foundation monitored all of them.

Thousands of Kloop observers across the country documented thousands of violations. All were reported to local and central election commissions, but none responded. Kloop sued the Central Election Commission for inaction, but the court left the complaints without consideration.

By fall 2021, the authorities began openly obstructing Kloop’s election monitoring. The foundation was nearly barred from observing at all, and their observers were blocked from polling stations, especially during vote counting. Two years later, it would emerge that the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) had opened a criminal case against Kloop back in November 2021 for “public calls to seize power.”

Tax Audit After «Kyrgyztemir» Investigation

In April 2023, Kloop published an investigation titled The Kyrgyztemir Case: How Corruption is Tied to Dictatorship, which revealed how associates of ousted President Bakiyev were effectively exempted from taxes.

In early May, the Tax Service launched a months-long audit of Kloop that lasted until early September. No violations were found.

The President Defends Shady Miners

In July, Kloop published two investigations on crypto mining using state electricity:

Insane Tariff : Japarov’s Government Sells Cheap Electricity to a Company Linked to the Bakiyevs

And You Burn Cow Dung : Millions of State Kilowatts Go to Miners Tied to Officials

President Japarov confirmed the existence of these mining farms but claimed they were beneficial and accused Kloop of spreading «false» information. The Ministry of Energy responded by hiding electricity consumption data.

“Barcelona”: The First Attempt to Shut Us Down

On August 22, 2023, Kloop published an investigation titled A Nuclear Pass from Barcelona: How a Rosatom Partner Helps Tashiev Promote Football, revealing how relatives of the president and SCNS chief turned a Barça franchise into a family business.

Japarov confirmed the report but accused Kloop of «scaring off investors» and warned, “This can’t continue.”

That very day, the Bishkek Prosecutor’s Office filed a lawsuit to liquidate Kloop Media Foundation, Kloop’s legal entity in Kyrgyzstan.

The lawsuit revealed that back in November 2021, during the elections, the SCNS had opened a criminal case against Kloop journalists under the charge of “public calls for violent seizure of power.” Expert reports in the case were dated 2022–2023. The list of suspects and exact charges remain unknown.

In September 2023, the SCNS also filed a complaint with the Ministry of Culture to block Kloop’s website. The formal reason was Kloop’s refusal to delete a news story about politician Ravshan Jeenbekov’s allegations of torture while in SCNS custody. Both the Kyrgyz- and Russian-language versions of Kloop’s site were blocked that month and remain inaccessible in Kyrgyzstan.

Foundation Liquidation

Despite mounting pressure, Kloop continued to publish investigations — on miners buying electricity from a company linked to the Bakiyevs, on how the Prosecutor General’s Office protected an official accused of embezzling $700,000, and on other cases of corruption, nepotism, and official disinformation.

On February 9, 2024, Bishkek’s Oktyabr District Court ruled to liquidate Kloop Media Foundation, citing absurd claims by government experts that Kloop’s reporting caused citizens to experience sexual abnormalities and want to emigrate.

Baseless Denials

Kloop continues to operate legally under a second legal entity.

On May 28, 2024, Kloop, in partnership with OCCRP and Temirov Live, published All the Khan’s Men, an investigation showing how major state contracts went to front companies linked to the president’s circle.

In response, presidential spokesperson Daiyrbek Orunbekov accused journalists of slander — without explaining what was supposedly false.

It’s All Because of Investigations

On July 12, 2024, Kloop published The President’s Personal Raider: How Kanibek Tumanbayev Seized Someone Else’s Factory about the president’s chief of staff.

Four days later, the Supreme Court upheld the liquidation of Kloop Media Foundation.

President Japarov commented that perhaps the court had dissolved the foundation because of “one-sided investigations” that “sought to smear people”.

Abdukadyr Sues

On October 31, 2024, Kloop and Temirov Live published Sewing Kings: How the President’s Friends and Relatives Took Over the Madina Market.

The presidential administration dismissed the report as “based on rumors”, and Khabiulla Abdukadyr, one of the investigation’s main subjects, filed a lawsuit against Kloop and Temirov Live.

Barcelona, Again

On February 21, 2025, Kloop and Temirov Live released another investigation: Football for Reputation Washing: What’s Wrong With the Barça Academy in Bishkek. It showed how the state was helping Tashiev’s associates profit from real estate using the Barcelona brand.

Kamchybek Tashiev responded: “They wrote as if football is a business and the profits are eaten up. Nothing like that! I’m watching it myself. Don’t believe them—they’re lying.”

President Japarov also weighed in, saying it was good that anyone was building the Barça franchise and that no one involved would receive excess profits.

Kolbaev’s Gold

A month later, Kloop and Temirov Live published “For the State”: How Kolbaev’s Gold Ended Up With Tashiev’s Friend, detailing how, after crime boss Kamchy Kolbaev was killed by the SCNS, his partners’ gold mine ended up in the hands of Tashiev’s friend Aybek Alybayev—who is also building the Barça academy and a residential complex.

Two days after the publication, the SCNS announced it had revoked Alybayev’s mining license due to insufficient investment.

Kolbaev’s former partner claimed from SCNS custody that he transferred the mine “voluntarily” and “without any pressure”.

Arrests

On May 22, 2025, Kloop and Temirov Live published The Bakiyev’s People Were Given The Bank Back: How the Exiled President is Being Rehabilitated Through Property.

The authorities gave no public response. But on May 28 and 29, the SCNS detained eight current and former Kloop employees. Lawyers were unlawfully denied access to the detainees. Six were released after long interrogations — four of them only after making on-camera «apologies».

Two—video operator Alexander Alexandrov and former cameraman Joomart Duulatov—were placed in SCNS detention until the end of July. They are suspected of “involvement in calls for mass unrest,” though even their lawyers, denied access to case files and interrogations, are unaware of the specific charges.

Kloop’s accountant and office manager were also interrogated without legal counsel. The SCNS seized the newsroom’s financial archive.