Кыргызстанцы завоевали четыре медали в первый день чемпионата Азии по борьбе

Urmatbek Amatov (KGZ) celebrates his semi final win at the Asian Championships. Watch him compete in the final starting now. Link in our stories 🇰🇬 🇰🇬 – #uww #unitedworldwrestling #wrestling #grecoroman

A post shared by Olympic Wrestling (@unitedworldwrestling) on Feb 27, 2018 at 4:08am PST