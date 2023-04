Aisuluu TYNYBEKOVA 🇰🇬 took out two former world champions to win her fifth Asian C’ship gold medal. She now has eight Asian C’ship medals.



• ‘23 🥇

• ‘22 🥈

• ‘21 🥇

• ‘20 🥉

• ‘19 🥇

• ‘17 🥇

• ‘16 🥇

• ‘15 🥈 pic.twitter.com/1yhKsNTYGc